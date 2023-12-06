The Power of Solidarity: NewJeans Fans Rally Behind Their Idols

During a recent livestream, NewJeans faced a distressing situation when hateful comments targeted one of their members, Hyein, causing visible distress. However, her fellow member, Minji, fearlessly stepped in to defend her colleague against the negativity. Displaying incredible courage, Minji took screenshots of the disparaging remarks, highlighting the unity within the group and proving that they stand together even in face of adversity.

News of this incident reached the ears of ADOR CEO, Min Hee Jin, a known advocate for the NewJeans members. In response, she posted a cryptic yet moving Instagram story featuring an adorable illustration sent a dedicated fan. In the illustration, the group was depicted as four puppies, led Minji as the fearless leader, while a bunny in armor positioned itself as a protective shield in front of them. This bunny symbolizes the NewJeans fanclub, aptly named Bunnies, and echoes the design of the group’s lightstick. The poignant artwork conveyed a message of solidarity and protection, with Min Hee Jin acknowledging and appreciating the unwavering support from the fandom.

The heartwarming response to Min Hee Jin’s Instagram story flooded social media platforms, with fans expressing their deep gratitude and admiration for the CEO’s supportive stance towards the NewJeans members. Commenters affirmed Min Hee Jin’s affectionate treatment of the group, remarking upon her protective nature, “I can see that Min Hee Jin really treasures NewJeans like her daughters. Please protect the babies.” Another fan expressed their love for ADOR as a whole and its CEO, stating, “I really love ADOR and the CEO.” The comments served as a collective affirmation of approval, with one user remarking, “Ah, so good to see. I can see that she treats them well.” The emotional impact of Min Hee Jin’s response was evident in the reaction of a user who exclaimed, “I just saw this. I’m touched.”

These heartfelt comments underscore the profound gratitude that fans feel towards the CEO for her nurturing approach and highlight the strong bond within the NewJeans community. The support and love demonstrated the Bunnies only strengthen the unity of the group as they continue to navigate their careers in the public eye.