Adomni’s Video IRL: Bringing TikTok Creativity to the Real World

Adomni, a renowned platform in the world of digital media buying, is revolutionizing the way brands deliver their ads in the real world with the launch of their latest system, Video IRL. This groundbreaking platform optimizes the delivery of digital ads, including out-of-home (OOH) advertising, harnessing the power of mobile location data.

With an extensive network of over 1,000,000 screens spanning across 50 countries, Adomni empowers brands and agencies to instantly roll out campaigns and monitor their performance results. By leveraging their proprietary campaign algorithms, Adomni delivers ads on the right screens, taking into account various factors such as impressions, spend-potential, and audience scores per real-world screen location. This ensures that brands connect with their ideal audience effectively.

In a strategic move to expand their reach and provide advertisers with more options, Adomni recently formed an alliance with the popular social media platform TikTok. TikTok, being a platform with more than 1 billion active users who spend on average 90 minutes daily, sought to bring their content beyond consumers’ phones. Through this partnership, TikTok aims to extend their creativity into the real world and complement traditional brand messaging on larger screens.

Already, several notable brands have taken advantage of this pioneering collaboration. CeraVe, for instance, brought creators to the big screen in Times Square, generating excitement and engagement as creators shared TikToks of themselves in front of the billboard. Additionally, Wendy’s utilized this partnership to announce the return of the Peppermint Frosty during Bravocon, while Activision promoted Modern Warfare content during the Las Vegas F1 event.

Looking ahead, Adomni envisions a future where content and media experiences cater to the unique ways in which Gen Z consumers consume content. With Gen Z accounting for 40% of consumers in the United States, Adomni recognizes the need to connect with this generation through human-centric approaches. Adomni’s mission is centered around transforming the content and media landscape delivering authentic and impactful content through bigger screens in the real world. As the world evolves, this people-forward approach is set to redefine advertising and captivate audiences in new and innovative ways.