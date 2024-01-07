Kozhikode Police Files Charges Against Admins of WhatsApp Groups Over Criticism of Deputy Commissioner of Police

The Kozhikode Police in India has taken legal action against the administrators of 12 WhatsApp groups for their criticism of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) K E Baiju. The DCP had come under fire after being involved in an altercation with a KSU activist during a black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The incident, which occurred on November 23, 2023, resulted in the Human Rights Commission requesting an explanation from the Kozhikode District Police Chief.

In response to the widespread criticism, the police have booked the WhatsApp group administrators under IPC sections 153 and 506. These sections pertain to provocation with intent to cause a riot and criminal intimidation, respectively.

It was during the black flag protest, organized the KSU (student wing of the Congress party), that the DCP restrained activist Joyal Antony, who was in a chokehold. This incident was captured in photographs and videos, which were subsequently circulated on WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms.

The criticism against DCP Baiju started spreading rapidly online, leading to the police taking legal action against the administrators of the WhatsApp groups where the criticism originated. The police are taking these charges seriously, citing the potential for inciting violence and intimidation.

The situation has sparked a debate regarding freedom of expression and the right to criticize public officials. While it is important to maintain decorum and respect, especially when discussing public figures, some argue that legal action in response to online criticism could stifle free speech.

As the case unfolds, it will be interesting to see how the authorities handle the balance between individual freedoms and maintaining public order.