How to Manage WhatsApp Storage on Your Mobile Device

WhatsApp is a popular messaging application that allows users to send and receive messages, photos, audio, and video. However, the app can take up a considerable amount of space on your mobile device, which can lead to performance issues when the storage is full. To prevent this from happening, here are some tips on how to manage your WhatsApp storage.

To check how much memory WhatsApp is using on your device, open the app and tap on the three dots in the top right corner of the screen. From there, select “Settings” and then “Storage and Data.” Next, choose the option that says “Manage Storage.”

In the “Manage Storage” section, you’ll see a bar that shows how much memory WhatsApp is using (in green), how much memory other apps are using (in yellow), and how much free space is left (in white).

To free up space in WhatsApp, go back to the “Manage Storage” menu and enable the “Temporary Messages” feature. This automatically deletes messages after a certain duration, such as 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. By enabling this feature, you can save space in the app automatically deleting shared content.

In the same section, you can view a list of your chats and select each one to see the photos, audio, and video you’ve sent or received. You can choose which files to delete and then tap on the trash bin icon to remove them from WhatsApp’s media files. This feature only shows the conversations that take up the most space in the app.

In the “Storage and Data” settings, you can also choose whether to download files automatically using mobile data or Wi-Fi. By selecting Wi-Fi only, you can save storage space on your device.

Another way to free up storage space is to use WhatsApp on your computer or laptop via the web version. Additionally, clearing the cache of WhatsApp can help clean up your device’s memory. You can do this going to your device’s settings, selecting “Apps,” choosing “Storage and Cache,” and then tapping on “Clear Cache.”

Remember to regularly update the WhatsApp version installed on your device, as updates often include performance optimizations. If you want to keep your photos, videos, or audio files but are running out of device storage, you can consider adding an external SD card to your phone to store the multimedia files that take up the most space.

Managing WhatsApp storage on your mobile device is essential to maintain optimal performance and avoid storage issues. By following these tips, you can ensure that your WhatsApp experience is smooth and hassle-free.

Sources:

– El Universal (source article)