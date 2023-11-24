Unlocking the Potential of SKAN 4: A Game-Changer for iOS Mobile Marketers

A groundbreaking report released AppLovin subsidiary Adjust sheds light on the untapped potential of iOS SKAdNetwork (SKAN) campaigns for mobile marketers. The study, conducted in collaboration with TikTok, reveals the profound impact of SKAN 4 migration on mobile app performance, challenging marketers to rethink their optimization strategies.

Since its official launch in October 2022, SKAN 4 has revolutionized the mobile marketing landscape with its innovative features such as conversion mapping, value graining, and enhanced privacy thresholds. Against the backdrop of growing concerns over user privacy, Apple’s gradual reintroduction of analytics opportunities has further fueled the momentum of post-ID attribution on iOS.

The comprehensive report Adjust offers valuable insights and actionable tactics for boosting conversion rates on mobile apps. Through an analysis of 37 apps in TikTok’s beta testing phase in the UK, US, and Japan, the study investigates the impact of SKAN 4’s extended 35-day attribution window on conversions.

The results were staggering. TikTok witnessed a remarkable 37% improvement in overall cost per acquisition, coupled with an extraordinary 220% increase in conversion rates. These findings clearly demonstrate the immense advantages of SKAN 4 for mobile app developers and marketers. With more accurate evaluation metrics, marketers can truly assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and drive informed decision-making.

Moreover, the report highlights the industry’s lingering hesitancy surrounding the adoption of SKAN 4, despite its evident benefits. Adjust’s Chief Product Officer, Katie Madding, emphasizes that the time is ripe for a paradigm shift in mindset, acknowledging the power of post-ID attribution on iOS. The insights and data-backed recommendations presented in Adjust’s report empower growth marketers to embrace SKAN 4’s full functionality, while navigating the privacy-centric landscape.

Going beyond SKAN 4, Adjust’s report offers a tantalizing glimpse into the future with a sneak preview of SKAN 5. As the announcement of SKAN 4 coincided with Android dominating over 70% of ad creatives, Apple’s quest to streamline iOS campaigns has unleashed unparalleled opportunities for mobile marketers.

FAQ:

Q: What is SKAdNetwork (SKAN)?

A: SKAdNetwork (SKAN) is an attribution framework introduced Apple for iOS apps, allowing marketers to measure the effectiveness of their ad campaigns while prioritizing user privacy.

Q: How does SKAN 4 impact mobile app performance?

A: SKAN 4 migration has proven to decrease costs per acquisition while significantly increasing conversion rates on iOS, offering mobile marketers a powerful tool for optimizing their campaigns.

Q: What insights does Adjust’s report provide for mobile marketers?

A: Adjust’s report offers valuable insights and recommendations for maximizing the performance of iOS campaigns, empowering mobile marketers to enhance their conversion rates.

Q: Why is SKAN 4 adoption still hesitant among some marketers?

A: Despite the clear advantages of SKAN 4, some marketers remain hesitant due to uncertainties surrounding privacy-centric attribution. However, the report encourages a shift in mindset towards embracing the possibilities of SKAN 4’s functionality.

Q: What does the future hold for SKAN?

A: Adjust’s report provides a sneak preview of SKAN 5, hinting at further advancements and opportunities for mobile marketers on the horizon.