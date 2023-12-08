Summer Storms Leave Adirondack Railroad on the Brink of Collapse

Summary: Summer storms wreaked havoc on the Adirondack Railroad, causing severe damage to its track between Thendara and Tupper. With the scenic railway’s inaugural season underway, the storms threatened to derail their operations before they could even gain momentum. However, through heroic efforts and the collaboration of a family contracting business and the state Department of Transportation, the railroad was able to make enough repairs to salvage the season and run two more long-distance trips to Tupper Lake in late October. Despite the setbacks caused the weather, the Adirondack Railroad managed to exceed ridership expectations and receive positive feedback from their passengers. Ticket sales were primarily from visitors in the Northeast, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The success of the railroad is also bringing economic benefits to the village of Tupper Lake, as tourists explore the area and discover its offerings, such as The Wild Center and local shops and restaurants.

Storms Threaten Adirondack Railroad’s Inaugural Season

Despite the devastating summer storms that battered the central New York region, the Adirondack Railroad managed to overcome significant challenges and salvage their inaugural season running scenic trains between Thendara and Tupper Lake. The storms caused major damage to sections of the track, with one washout near the Beaver River posing a particularly difficult obstacle to overcome.

Fortunately, through “heroic” efforts a family contracting business and the state Department of Transportation, the track was repaired, enabling the railroad to squeeze in two more long-distance runs to Tupper Lake in late October. While the final cost of repairs is yet to be determined, the railroad estimates that they lost approximately $200,000 in ticket sales.

Despite the setbacks caused the storms, the Adirondack Railroad experienced unexpected success. Ticket sales exceeded expectations, with some runs selling out and others reaching 60-80% capacity. Visitors from all 50 states, predominantly from the Northeast, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, flocked to experience the unique and special journey offered the scenic railroad. The rides attracted a diverse range of passengers, from “rare mileage collectors” who relish the opportunity to travel on long-abandoned railroads to senior citizens and individuals with disabilities seeking accessible backcountry adventures.

The success of the Adirondack Railroad is not only benefiting the railroad itself but also the village of Tupper Lake. Already, the village has seen some economic benefits, with Mayor Paul Maroun believing that further growth is on the horizon as the railroad becomes more established. This revitalization is due to the influx of tourists exploring Tupper Lake and its diverse offerings, including The Wild Center, local shops, craft beer, and more.

The Adirondack Railroad’s ability to overcome adversity and provide an exceptional experience for its passengers demonstrates its resilience and potential for future success. The collaboration between various parties and the dedication of those involved in repairing the track showcase the importance and value of preserving and utilizing scenic railroads like the one in the Adirondack region.