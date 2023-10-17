How to Watch and Stream Adipurush on Netflix

Adipurush, the reimagined adaptation of the classic Indian mythological tale of Ramayana, is now available to watch via streaming on Netflix. Directed Om Raut, the Indian Hindi-language movie premiered in June 2023 and features an all-star cast including Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Prabhas.

In Adipurush, viewers are taken on Raghav’s journey to Lanka in search of his abducted wife, Janaki, accompanied his army. This legendary battle between Raghav and the demon king, Lankesh, symbolizes the victory of good over evil.

The movie stars Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Prabhas as Raghav, among other talented actors portraying important characters from the Ramayana epic.

To watch Adipurush on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup to access the Netflix website.

2. Choose a payment plan according to your preferences and budget. Netflix offers three different plans:

– $6.99 per month for a standard plan with ads

– $15.49 per month for a standard plan without ads

– $19.99 per month for a premium plan, which includes Ultra HD and support for four devices at a time

3. Create an account entering your email address and password.

4. Enter your chosen payment method to complete the signup process.

With a Netflix subscription, you can not only watch Adipurush but also enjoy unlimited access to various movies and TV series, including Netflix Originals. Each plan provides different features and benefits, such as ad-free viewing, downloading content, and support for multiple devices.

The Adipurush synopsis is as follows: “7000 years ago, Ayodhya’s Prince Raghava and Prince Sesh, along with the Mighty Vanar Warriors, travel to the island of Lanka with the aim to rescue Raghava’s wife Janaki, who has been abducted Lankesh, the king of Lanka.”

Stay updated with the availability of Adipurush on Netflix, as streaming services are subject to change. Start streaming this epic retelling of the Ramayana today and witness the triumph of good over evil.

Sources:

– Adipurush streaming information: Netflix

– Adipurush cast and synopsis: IMDb