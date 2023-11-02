It’s Time to Bid Farewell: WhatsApp Drops Support for These 26 Mobile Phones

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular instant messaging service, has announced that it will no longer be compatible with 26 older mobile phone models. As we enter the eleventh month of the year, it’s time to say goodbye to these loyal companions.

Before we share the list of unsupported devices, it’s essential to understand why this change is happening. WhatsApp now requires Android 4.1, iOS 12, or newer operating systems to run smoothly. Unfortunately, the phones on our list haven’t received updates in quite some time, rendering them incompatible with the latest version of the app.

So, if you’re one of those still using an older phone, it’s time to check if you’re on the list of affected devices. To find out the Android version of your phone, go to Settings > About Phone > Android Version. iOS users can follow these steps: Open Settings > General > About > Look for the iOS version.

Without further ado, let’s bid farewell to the following mobile phones:

1. Samsung Galaxy Core

2. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

3. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

4. Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

5. Samsung Galaxy Trend II

6. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

7. LG Optimus L3 II Dual

8. LG Optimus L3 II

9. LG Optimus L5 II

10. LG Optimus L5 Dual

11. LG Optimus F5

12. LG Optimus L7 II

13. LG Optimus L7 Dual

14. LG Optimus F3

15. LG Optimus F3Q

16. LG Optimus L2 II

17. LG Optimus L4 II

18. LG Optimus F6

19. LG Enact

20. LG Lucid 2

21. LG Optimus F7

22. Huawei Ascend Mate

23. Huawei Ascend D2

24. Huawei Ascend G740

25. Sony Xperia M

26. Lenovo A820

While it’s disappointing to bid farewell to these devices, it’s important to remember that technology evolves rapidly, and older models eventually become outdated. WhatsApp’s decision to drop support for these mobile phones ensures that users can enjoy the app’s latest features and stay connected with friends and family.

FAQ:

Q: Why is WhatsApp ending support for these phones?

A: WhatsApp requires newer operating systems (Android 4.1, iOS 12, or higher) to run smoothly, and these phones haven’t received updates for quite some time.

Q: Can I continue using WhatsApp on these devices?

A: No, once support is dropped, these devices will no longer be able to run WhatsApp.

Q: Can I update my phone’s operating system to continue using WhatsApp?

A: It depends on your specific phone model and its technical specifications. Contact your phone manufacturer or refer to their official website for more information.

Q: Are there any alternatives to WhatsApp for these unsupported devices?

A: Yes, there are several alternative messaging apps available on various app stores that can be used on older devices. Some popular options include Telegram, Signal, and Line.

Q: Will WhatsApp drop support for more devices in the future?

A: It’s possible. As technology advances, older devices may no longer meet the app’s system requirements, leading to the discontinuation of support.