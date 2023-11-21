Google Drive to Limit WhatsApp Backups: What You Need to Know

Google Drive, the popular cloud storage system offered Google, will no longer provide unlimited storage for WhatsApp backups on Android devices as of December this year. This change in policy will gradually take effect for all users 2024. However, iOS users will not be affected as their WhatsApp backups are stored in iCloud.

This decision Google comes as no surprise due to the sheer number of WhatsApp users worldwide, which is estimated to be around 2 billion. Allowing unlimited and free backup storage for these users would place a significant strain on Google’s resources without much return on investment.

From now on, beta versions of WhatsApp will start implementing these changes in December, while the rest of the users will experience them throughout the first half of 2024. Instead of unlimited storage, each user’s backup will now be counted towards their 15GB of free storage in Google Drive. This means that every backup made will deduct from the available 15GB. It is essential to keep track of the space occupied other files stored in the cloud as well.

If the allocated storage space is filled, users will have two options to continue maintaining their backups. The first is to free up space deleting unwanted files, and the second is to purchase additional storage through one of the plans offered Google Drive.

It is worth noting that each backup overwrites the previous one, resulting in a relatively minimal increase in storage occupation with each backup.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will iOS users be affected these changes?

A: No, Google Drive’s new storage limitations only apply to WhatsApp backups on Android devices. iOS users will continue to store their backups in iCloud.

Q: When will these changes take effect for all users?

A: Beta versions of WhatsApp will start implementing the changes in December, while the rest of the users will experience them gradually throughout the first half of 2024.

Q: What happens if my storage space is full?

A: If your 15GB storage space is filled, you can either delete unwanted files to free up space or purchase additional storage from Google Drive.

Q: Will the new backups overwrite the previous ones?

A: Yes, each backup overwrites the previous one, resulting in a relatively small increase in storage occupation with each backup.