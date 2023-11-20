Google Drive Ends Unlimited WhatsApp Backup Storage for Android Users

Google Drive, the cloud storage system offered Google, has announced a significant change to its storage policy for WhatsApp backups on Android devices. Starting this upcoming December, and gradually rolling out to all users 2024, Google Drive will no longer provide unlimited storage for WhatsApp chat backups. However, this policy change does not affect iOS users, who store their backups on iCloud.

The decision to limit storage for WhatsApp backups on Google Drive is understandable considering the immense user base of the messaging platform, which boasts approximately 2 billion active users worldwide. Allowing unlimited and free storage for each user’s backups would result in a substantial resource consumption without generating any revenue.

Under the new policy, which will be implemented this month for WhatsApp beta versions and throughout the first half of 2024 for all other users, each backup will contribute to the user’s 15 GB of free storage space on Google Drive. Consequently, every backup created will reduce the available space in the user’s 15 GB quota. It is important for users to keep track of the files they store in the cloud to manage their space effectively.

To continue maintaining their backups, users facing storage limitations will have two options. The first is to manually free up space deleting unwanted files. The second option is to expand their storage capacity purchasing additional gigabytes through Google Drive’s paid plans. It is worth noting that each subsequent backup overwrites the previous one, resulting in relatively minimal space growth with each backup operation.

WhatsApp will notify users 30 days prior to the implementation of this storage change, enabling them to make necessary adjustments and prevent any unintended data loss.

FAQ:

Q: Will this storage policy change affect WhatsApp backups on iOS devices?

A: No, this change only impacts Android users as iOS backups are stored on iCloud.

Q: Can users still create backups if they do not want to use Google Drive?

A: Yes, the creation of backups on WhatsApp is voluntary. However, Google Drive offers convenience and accessibility for users to secure their data.