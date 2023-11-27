Is WhatsApp Losing Its Grip? Users Turn to SMS for Relief

WhatsApp seems to be going through a delicate phase. SMS is gaining strength as a way to stay disconnected. Clasissa Bloom, a 34-year-old dating expert, claims that WhatsApp causes “anxiety” and that Mark Zuckerberg’s app is too “invasive”. The focus is on group chats with over 300 unread messages: “I felt overwhelmed, it’s stressful, even though the messages were always nice from friends and family,” she explained to the Daily Mail.

Instead of relying on direct quotes, an in-depth analysis reveals that WhatsApp’s constant connectivity can cause psychological distress. The need to respond immediately disrupts personal rhythm. Users are compelled to check their phones incessantly, only reading the first line of a message to avoid appearing “online”, preventing them from fully enjoying movies or TV shows.

Faced with these challenges, some users have uninstalled WhatsApp and turned to good old SMS. Pearl Kasirye, a 25-year-old public relations consultant, stated, “WhatsApp can be very annoying at times, but I found a way to drown out all the noise relying on SMS. I’ve noticed that people text me less frequently and simply call instead.”

Moreover, the use of SMS has had positive effects. Pearl added, “My mind is definitely more relaxed. I no longer feel the need to respond immediately, and this has also pushed me not to look at my phone during working hours. As a result, my concentration and productivity have significantly increased.”

According to Clarissa, one of the main problems with WhatsApp is the “read receipts” feature, which notifies senders when their messages have been read. “I would feel obligated to respond,” she said. Another issue lies in the messaging dynamics of WhatsApp. In the past, people used to write long text messages or emails and didn’t expect an immediate response. With WhatsApp, however, it’s as if you’re constantly “online”, and delays in responding can potentially offend others.

It is evident that the invasive nature and constant connectivity of WhatsApp are influencing users to seek alternative messaging platforms. While WhatsApp still remains popular, the current trend of returning to SMS demonstrates the need for more emphasis on mental well-being and healthy digital habits.

