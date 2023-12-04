WhatsApp Introduces Selfie Avatars for Personalized Profiles

WhatsApp has announced a new feature that allows users to create personalized avatars based on their own selfies. The messaging app aims to provide a more fun and accurate representation of users generating avatars that closely resemble their facial characteristics.

To create an avatar with a selfie, users in Spain can follow these steps:

1. Go to WhatsApp Settings tapping on the icon located at the top right corner of the chats or conversations list.

2. Select the Avatar section.

3. Choose “Create your avatar.”

4. Tap on “Start” and grant the necessary permissions for the app to access the camera.

5. Take a photo using the camera feature.

6. WhatsApp provides multiple suggestions based on the selfie, and users can select the one that best represents them or opt for a more entertaining avatar to liven up their profile.

In iOS, the process is similar, allowing users to adjust the skin tone and make additional customizations. Keep in mind that the update is gradually rolling out, so it may take a few days before it becomes available to all users.

One important note is that WhatsApp emphasizes that the uploaded photo will only be used for creating the avatar and will be promptly deleted from their servers once it is being used as the profile picture. Users will also be required to review and accept the updated privacy policy before using this new functionality.

This new feature presents an exciting opportunity for users to showcase their individuality and creativity selecting avatars that closely resemble their unique facial features. Whether it’s adding a touch of fun to their profiles during the holiday season or helping older family members create avatars from their photos, WhatsApp’s selfie avatars offer a personalized and engaging experience.

FAQ:

Q: Will WhatsApp use my uploaded photo for any other purposes?

A: No, WhatsApp assures users that the uploaded photo will only be used for creating the avatar and will be promptly deleted from their servers.

Q: Can I customize my avatar further?

A: Yes, WhatsApp provides options to fine-tune specific aspects of the avatar to ensure a more accurate representation of the user.

Q: When will this feature be available?

A: The feature is currently being rolled out gradually, so it may take a few days before it becomes available to all users.