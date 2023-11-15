WhatsApp Backup Changes: What You Need to Know

In a surprising move, Google and WhatsApp have announced a significant change that will impact the way backups are handled on the Android platform. Starting from December of this year, all data used for WhatsApp backups will now be counted towards the user’s Google account storage. This means that if you exceed the 15 GB of free storage on Google Drive, you will have to pay for additional storage through Google One to maintain a backup that exceeds this limit.

This change marks a departure from the previous experience where WhatsApp backups did not count towards the total storage of a Google Drive account. Since 2018, users have enjoyed the convenience of unlimited backups without worrying about their storage space being consumed WhatsApp data. However, with this new announcement, Google is bringing an end to the era of free WhatsApp backups.

The implementation of this change will begin next month with the beta version of WhatsApp and gradually roll out to all Android users the start of the new year. To assist users in managing their storage, Google will be providing tools that allow for the quick deletion of photos and other larger files. It is recommended that users proactively delete unnecessary content from WhatsApp to reduce the size of their backup file.

For users in the WhatsApp beta program, this change will go into effect starting from December. Any WhatsApp backup files will now be deducted from the 15 GB of free storage provided Google. As for all other WhatsApp users, this change will be implemented from January 2024 onwards.

To ease the transition, Google will be offering promotions for Google One storage plans. It should be noted that these changes only apply to personal Google accounts and do not affect Google Workspace subscribers. Those with a Google Workspace subscription will continue to enjoy uninterrupted backup services without any storage limitations.

In conclusion, this shift in backup policy serves as a reminder for WhatsApp users to be mindful of their storage usage and consider the available options for managing their backup files. Whether it’s deleting unnecessary content or opting for a Google One subscription, users can take proactive steps to ensure a seamless backup experience while staying within their storage limits.