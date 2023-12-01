New Article: Anthony Edwards and Adidas Set to Release Signature Shoe, Sparks Controversy

Minnesota Timberwolves rising star Anthony Edwards is generating quite the buzz as he prepares for the release of his first signature shoe with Adidas, scheduled to hit the market in mid-December. However, this anticipated launch has not been without its fair share of controversy.

In an interesting twist, Edwards expressed his desire to see Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant sporting his new kicks. Unfortunately, Durant wasn’t exactly thrilled about the idea and responded with his sentiments regarding X, leaving Edwards disappointed.

Adidas, in a surprising move, swiftly responded to Durant’s comment with a now-deleted message, which took a playful jab at him, stating “u dusty bouta retire soon anyway.” However, they later clarified that it was intended to come from a supposed burner account, implying that it was not an official Adidas response.

Durant, who is famously associated with Nike through a lifetime contract, has frequently faced allegations of using burner accounts to share his opinions on social media. The exchange between Durant and Adidas may have only further distanced the superstar from considering the Adidas brand.

Despite the controversy surrounding the endorsement battle between Durant and Adidas, Edwards is having an exceptional season for the Timberwolves. Currently leading the Western Conference standings, Edwards is recording career-high numbers in points (26.4), rebounds (5.9), and assists (5.0) across seventeen games.

The competition between the Timberwolves and the Suns, featuring Durant, will not resume until April when Edwards will have an opportunity to prove himself against one of the league’s most prolific players. In their previous encounter in November, Durant dropped 31 points on Minnesota, leading the Suns to a decisive 133-115 victory.

