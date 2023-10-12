11-Year-Old Girl Raped After Online Grooming on Snapchat

An 11-year-old girl has been raped after being groomed online through the Snapchat application. The victim, who confided in her sister and mother that she had a “boyfriend”, was convinced to go to the home of the 25-year-old perpetrator with whom she had been exchanging messages. The incident took place in Varese, Italy, and the perpetrator has been sentenced to five years in prison for sexual violence against a minor.

The girl’s mother, alarmed the news, immediately reported the situation to the police. The investigation revealed that the young victim was coerced into engaging in sexual intercourse with the perpetrator, who had misrepresented his age.

The girl traveled to the perpetrator’s home, believing that he was 16 years old, and it was there that the assault took place. The perpetrator has been in custody since January, and the judge has rejected the defense’s request for house arrest. Pornographic files, along with explicit photos sent the victim, were found on the perpetrator’s electronic devices.

The victim’s lawyer, Massimo Tatti, although dissatisfied with the sentence, is glad that the perpetrator has remained in custody, emphasizing the importance of protecting the young victim’s well-being. The girl’s mother has also faced investigation for negligence in controlling her minor child, but Tatti hopes the case will be swiftly closed and archived, highlighting that the mother, who is a working woman, reported the incident as soon as she learned of it.

This case follows another recent incident in the same province, where an 11-year-old girl was raped a 26-year-old neighbor, with whom she later had a child. In that case, the perpetrator was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

