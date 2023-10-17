Are Adele and Rich Paul Married? New Photos Spark Rumors of a Possible Engagement

Adele and her boyfriend, Rich Paul, have been the subject of marriage rumors recently, and the singer added more fuel to the fire with some new photos from her Las Vegas residency. In the Instagram post, Adele shared pictures of herself wearing an enormous diamond ring on her left hand. The ring is a 10-carat Tiffany & Co. gemstone with an emerald-cut and pavé band.

This isn’t the first time Adele has worn a diamond ring on her left hand. At the 2022 Brit Awards, she sparked engagement speculation with a giant pear-shaped stone. The Lorraine Schwartz ring, which experts estimated to be around 10 carats, could be worth close to $1 million.

During her Vegas shows in February 2023, Adele wore the same Tiffany & Co. ring with her burgundy velvet Louis Vuitton gown. However, she hasn’t been regularly wearing the ring since then. Despite never confirming their engagement, Adele referred to Paul as her “husband” during a concert in September.

When asked about his marriage to Adele during a recent interview, Rich Paul refused to confirm or deny anything. He simply replied, “You can say whatever you want.” While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship status, Adele’s latest photos have sparked rumors that they may be engaged or even secretly married.

Only time will tell if Adele and Rich Paul will make an official announcement about their relationship. Until then, fans will continue to speculate and admire the stunning diamond ring that Adele has been flaunting. Whether they are married or not, there’s no denying that the ring is a show-stopper.

