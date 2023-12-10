Adele Expresses Admiration for Inspirational Women, Including Barbra Streisand, Beyoncé, and Lady Gaga

Adele, the critically acclaimed singer known for her powerful vocals and emotional ballads, recently spoke about the women who inspire her and make her feel empowered. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adele named several iconic female artists who have had a significant impact on her life and career.

One of the women Adele praised is Barbra Streisand, whom she adores and considers one of her favorites. Adele also expressed her admiration for Beyoncé, whom she considers her idol. Both Streisand and Beyoncé have influenced Adele’s music and performance style.

However, the Grammy-winning singer also shared a surprising revelation about another influential woman who made her feel incredibly nervous. Adele admitted that Lady Gaga’s presence at one of her shows left her feeling anxious and self-critical. Despite Gaga’s supportive and nonjudgmental nature, Adele couldn’t help but doubt herself during the performance.

Adele’s admiration for these women is genuine and heartfelt, as she herself is one of the most successful and celebrated artists of her generation. With over 120 million records sold, 16 Grammy Awards, and numerous other accolades, Adele has solidified her status as a music industry icon.

During the interview, Adele also expressed her gratitude towards the women in her personal life, including her mother, aunts, and grandmothers, who have supported and encouraged her throughout her career.

Adele’s accomplishments and influence have not gone unrecognized. Recently, she was honored with the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award for her contribution to music and philanthropy. This award, named after the first woman to head a Hollywood studio, acknowledges Adele’s significant impact on the industry and her charitable endeavors.

In conclusion, Adele’s recognition of the women who inspire and empower her highlights the importance of female mentorship and support in the entertainment industry. Her candid and honest revelations about her admiration for these women offer a refreshing insight into the world of a truly remarkable artist.