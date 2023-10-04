The Underrepresentation of Patients with Pigmented Skin in Dermatologic Educational Content on TikTok

A study conducted dermatologist Kurt Ashack and two medical students from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine examines the representation of skin of color (SoC) in educational content on TikTok. This study is crucial due to the underrepresentation of patients with pigmented skin in dermatologic literature. As the demographics of the United States change, it becomes essential for dermatology clinicians to equip themselves with the knowledge and skills to effectively diagnose and treat patients with SoC.

The study involved a TikTok search conducted on July 27th, 2022, using the term #eczema. Out of the initial 136 videos assessed, 118 were suitable for analysis. Two independent researchers used the DISCERN criteria to rate the videos, focusing on SoC representation based on Fitzpatrick skin types I-VI.

Results showed that a majority (101) of the videos were created non-physicians, while only 17 were produced physicians, with 14 dermatologists and 3 non-dermatologists. Non-physician posts had a significantly lower DISCERN score (1.26) compared to physician posts (2.24). Additionally, non-physician posts featured images or videos of patients with SoC more frequently (30%) compared to physician-created content (5.9%). Surprisingly, none of the dermatologist-generated posts featured SoC.

Further analysis revealed that non-physician posts accumulated over three times the number of views compared to those created physicians. Among physicians, dermatologists had higher average view counts compared to non-dermatologists.

Social media platforms, specifically TikTok, present an opportunity to disseminate educational information and diminish health disparities among patients with SoC. However, there is a clear need for an increase in both the quantity and quality of posts. Although physician-generated content scored significantly higher on the DISCERN scale, there is still room for improvement, particularly in categories related to “sources of information” and “areas of differing opinion.”

To create a more inclusive and informed dermatologic landscape, it is essential to address these gaps in educational content on platforms like TikTok.

Reference:

Ashack K, Abdelnour A, Comeau N. A Cross-Sectional Study on Skin of Color Representation for Atopic Dermatitis Across TikTok. Poster presented at: 19th Annual Skin of Color Scientific Symposium; March 16, 2023; New Orleans, LA.