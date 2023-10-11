Canterbury Bulldogs Star Apologizes for Social Media Post

Canterbury Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr has issued an apology for a recent Instagram post that sparked controversy. The post, which featured the caption “one struggle, one fight” alongside images of the Palestinian and Aboriginal flags, received backlash for its insensitivity towards the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Addo-Carr acknowledged his mistake and expressed remorse for any offense caused. In a statement, he explained that he had shared the post without fully considering the current events happening overseas and without a complete understanding of the situation.

After reflecting on the situation and gaining more insight into the complexities of the conflict, Addo-Carr realized the error of his ways. He emphasized that there are no winners in war and expressed a desire to spread a message of respect for all people.

As a public figure and role model, Addo-Carr recognized the impact of his actions on young kids who look up to him. He pledged to do better and vowed to be a good role model for them, as well as for the sport and his culture.

Given the ongoing and emotive nature of the situation overseas, Addo-Carr stated that he would refrain from making further comments at this time. He expressed his thoughts and support for those affected the conflict.

This incident comes after Addo-Carr recently received a two-match suspension for his involvement in a brawl at the Koori Knockout, resulting in him being excluded from the Kangaroos squad.

In light of his apology, Addo-Carr’s fans and the broader public will be watching closely to see how he moves forward and whether he upholds his commitment to being a positive role model.

