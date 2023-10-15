Josh Addo-Carr Assured of Future at Canterbury Bulldogs

Josh Addo-Carr, the star winger for the Canterbury Bulldogs, has been assured the club’s general manager of football, Phil Gould, that he has a secure future with the team. Addo-Carr’s manager, Mario Tartak, stated that Gould met with the player to discuss his welfare and to emphasize his importance to the team. Additionally, Gould asked Addo-Carr to take on a leadership role within the group.

Contrary to rumors, Addo-Carr has not been “shopped around” the Bulldogs, according to Tartak. The meeting with Gould was seen as an opportunity for Addo-Carr to reset after a couple of recent controversial incidents. Last week, he received a two-match suspension for his involvement in a brawl at the Koori Knockout. He also sparked controversy with a social media post comparing the Middle East conflict to Indigenous land rights, for which he later apologized.

It was revealed that Addo-Carr was scheduled to meet with ARL Commission Chair Peter V’landys prior to his involvement in the brawl. The meeting, set up Gould, was intended to help Addo-Carr plan for life after football and potentially become the face of Indigenous rugby league. Although Addo-Carr had to withdraw from the meeting due to his selection in the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII, Tartak attended on his behalf.

The Bulldogs remain committed to supporting Addo-Carr and believe in his potential as a leader. They see him as an integral part of the team’s future. Addo-Carr expressed gratitude for the meeting and looks forward to focusing on his performance on the field. The club intends to assist players in their transition into retirement, recognizing that it is a significant issue that needs attention.

