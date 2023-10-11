The Rise of “Girl Math” and its Influence on Spending Habits

Summary: “Girl math” is a personal finance trend on TikTok that humorously reshapes spending habits. It refers to the way females rationalize their spending, where cash isn’t seen as actual currency and sale purchases are considered savings. This thinking has influenced the rate at which women spend and their choice of spending partners. According to PYMNTS, women’s silent purchasing influence has surpassed that of influential figures like Barbie and Taylor Swift. Despite inflation, consumers are indulging in “once in a lifetime” experiences rather than saving for a home due to a challenging housing market. Even consumers living paycheck-to-paycheck engage in nonessential spending, with a majority relying on each paycheck for their financial circumstances. Indulgence in nonessential purchases is particularly prevalent in grocery and retail shopping. The trend of indulgence extends to various luxuries, such as makeup brands like Il Makiage and Spoiled Child, resulting in revenue growth for companies. Luxuries like Levi’s and sports merchandise also see traction, with the demand for Travis Kelce jerseys increasing significantly following his relationship with Taylor Swift.

The rise of “girl math” on TikTok has led to a humorous reshaping of spending habits, primarily among females. In this world of girl math, cash is not seen as actual currency, and purchases made during sales are considered savings. Additionally, cosmetic procedures are viewed as an investment in one’s future self. These flawed calculations are used to justify buying decisions and spending behaviors.

However, this way of thinking has had an impact on the rate at which women spend and their choice of spending partners. According to PYMNTS, women’s silent purchasing influence has exceeded that of influential figures like Barbie and Taylor Swift. This highlights the significant purchasing power that women hold in the consumer market.

Despite inflation and economic challenges, consumers are still indulging in “once in a lifetime” experiences. A challenging housing market has prompted individuals to prioritize these experiences over saving for a home. Also, even consumers who live paycheck-to-paycheck engage in nonessential spending. PYMNTS Intelligence found that over 60% of consumers rely on each paycheck, with 21% attributing their financial situation to nonessential spending.

Indulgence in nonessential purchases is particularly prevalent in grocery and retail shopping. Despite financial circumstances, consumers still find ways to invest in minor indulgences. For example, makeup brands like Il Makiage and Spoiled Child have experienced revenue growth due to repeat sales. The demand for luxury items like Levi’s has also seen traction, prompting companies to focus on their direct-to-consumer strategies.

Furthermore, the influence of popular culture and celebrity endorsements has a significant impact on consumer spending. For instance, the recent relationship between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has led to a surge in sales of Kelce’s jerseys. This highlights how consumers are influenced celebrity associations and are willing to spend on merchandise that connects them to their favorite stars.

In conclusion, “girl math” is a trend on TikTok that humorously reshapes spending habits, particularly among females. It has influenced the rate at which women spend and their choice of spending partners. Despite economic challenges, consumers continue to indulge in nonessential spending, focusing on “once in a lifetime” experiences and minor luxuries. The influence of popular culture and celebrity endorsements also plays a significant role in consumer spending habits.

