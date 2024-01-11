Adding a Personal Touch to Your Instagram Video Calls

Video calls have become an integral part of our online interactions, allowing us to stay connected with loved ones and colleagues. But what if you could add a unique twist to your Instagram video calls? This article will guide you through the process of replacing yourself with an avatar during your video calls, bringing a touch of creativity and fun to your virtual conversations.

To get started, open the Instagram app on your Android device or iPhone. Then, tap the arrow or Messenger icon at the top right corner of the feed. Open the chat with the person or group you want to video call and tap the video call icon at the top. Now, here comes the exciting part – click on the Avatar option on the left.

This feature takes video calls to a whole new level making your avatar mimic your facial expressions and mouth movements, creating a lifelike and engaging experience. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even switch to different skins, transforming into a dog, cat, llama, and more.

By allowing users to replace themselves with avatars, Instagram provides a unique solution for those moments when you may not feel camera-ready. It strikes a perfect balance between visual engagement and personal comfort, offering a practical and enjoyable alternative to being on camera.

So, whether you want to surprise your friends or inject some excitement into your video calls, embracing your avatar on Instagram is the way to go. Follow the step-by-step guide provided, and prepare yourself for a whole new level of interactive and entertaining video calls.