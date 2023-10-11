New York Proposes Legislation to Protect Children from Harmful Effects of Social Media

Legislation has been proposed in New York that seeks to regulate online platforms like Instagram and YouTube to protect children’s privacy and well-being. The bills, put forward Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Kathy Hochul, aim to curb features designed to keep young people endlessly scrolling, which can have detrimental effects on mental health and development.

One of the proposed bills, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, would empower parents to opt their children out of algorithm-curated feeds and instead receive a chronological feed of content from the users they already follow. Algorithms are automated systems that suggest content to users based on their past interactions.

The second bill, the New York Child Data Protection Act, would prohibit online platforms from collecting, using, sharing, or selling personal data of individuals under 18 years old without informed consent or necessity. Violations of either law could result in fines of $5,000 per violation.

The proposed regulations in New York share similarities with existing rules in Europe, where fines for violations can reach significant amounts based on a percentage of revenue. Platforms like Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) and YouTube, both based in California, have not yet responded to requests for comment on the proposed legislation.

The legislation in New York follows similar efforts other U.S. states to address the impact of social media on children. Utah became the first state to pass laws requiring parental consent for social media use minors, while also imposing a digital curfew and banning certain ads targeted at minors. However, the enforceability of these laws has been called into question.

In addition to passing new laws, some states have taken legal action against social media companies over various issues, including algorithmic practices and data collection. Utah and Arkansas have filed lawsuits against TikTok, alleging harm to minors caused the app’s addictive algorithm. The U.S. Supreme Court is also set to review laws from Florida and Texas that target social media platforms’ ability to censor users based on their viewpoints.

By introducing these regulations, New York aims to protect children from the potential negative impacts of social media while safeguarding their privacy.

Sources: [1]

Definitions: [1]