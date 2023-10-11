New York Proposes Legislation to Protect Children’s Privacy and Mental Health on Social Media

New legislation proposed in New York aims to restrict the collection and sharing of children’s personal information online platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The bills, introduced state leaders, are intended to protect young people from the addictive features of social media that have been linked to increased anxiety and depression. Attorney General Letitia James, who supports the legislation, stated that social media companies using addictive features are largely to blame for the negative impact on children’s mental health.

The proposed legislation includes two bills. The Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act would allow parents to opt their children out of algorithmically curated feeds and instead receive a chronological feed of content from users they already follow. Algorithms are automated systems used social media platforms to suggest content to users based on their past interactions. The second bill, the New York Child Data Protection Act, would prohibit online sites from collecting, using, sharing, or selling personal data of individuals under the age of 18 without informed consent.

The regulations being sought in New York are similar to rules already in place in Europe, where violations can result in significant fines for tech companies. California-based Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, stated that it already has parental supervision tools and algorithms in place to ensure age-appropriate experiences online. The company stated that it considers research, feedback from parents, experts, and academics to inform its approach.

The new legislation in New York follows similar actions taken other U.S. states this year to regulate social media use among children. Utah became the first state to pass laws requiring parental consent for minors to use social media, while Arkansas’s attempt to implement similar laws was put on hold a federal judge. New York Attorney General James believes that focusing on the addictive features of social media will make the legislation more defensible against legal challenges.

In addition to issuing new laws, some states have taken social media companies to court over issues such as algorithms and data collection practices. The U.S. Supreme Court is also set to review laws from Florida and Texas that aim to prevent social platforms from censoring users based on their viewpoints.

