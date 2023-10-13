New York Proposes Legislation to Protect Children from Harmful Social Media Feeds

New legislation has been proposed in New York with the aim of protecting children from the addictive and potentially harmful features of social media platforms. The bills, put forward state leaders, would restrict the collection and sharing of children’s personal information online platforms such as Instagram and YouTube. Additionally, parents would be given the option to opt their children out of curated feeds generated algorithms and instead have them receive a chronological feed of content from users they already follow.

Attorney General Letitia James stated that social media companies that use addictive features to keep minors engaged on their platforms are partly responsible for the high levels of anxiety and depression seen among young people in New York. The proposed legislation seeks to address these risks and protect children’s privacy. The regulations resemble those already implemented in Europe, where violations can result in significant fines for tech companies.

The first bill, named the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, would allow parents to block their children’s access to feeds curated algorithms. The second bill, the New York Child Data Protection Act, aims to prevent online sites from collecting, using, sharing, or selling personal data of individuals under 18 years old without informed consent. Violations of either law could result in fines of $5,000.

The proposed legislation in New York follows similar actions taken other U.S. states this year, including Utah, which requires parental consent for minors to use social media. However, the tech industry trade group NetChoice has opposed the legislation, arguing that it is unconstitutional and unnecessary.

Sources: ABC News, Reuters