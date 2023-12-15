How to Add Fun to Your WhatsApp Conversations with Stickers and GIFs

In today’s fast-paced world of instant messaging, WhatsApp has become the go-to platform for connecting with friends and family. While words can convey a lot, adding a touch of fun to your conversations can make them truly memorable.

Instead of simply typing “hello,” imagine sending a cheerful sticker or a hilarious GIF to convey your greeting. It’s like adding a splash of color to a black-and-white canvas. Here’s a quick guide on how to use stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp.

Using Stickers on WhatsApp

If you’re an Android user, follow these steps to download and send stickers on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open an individual or group chat.

3. Tap the smiley icon on the left side of the text bar.

4. Select the Stickers option and tap the plus icon.

5. Download the sticker pack you want tapping the Download option next to it.

6. Once the download is complete, just tap the sticker you want to use and it will be sent.

For iOS users, the process is slightly different:

1. Open the WhatsApp app.

2. Open an individual or group chat.

3. Tap the Stickers icon and then the plus icon.

4. Download the sticker pack you want tapping the download option next to it.

5. Find and tap the sticker you want to use, and it will be sent.

Using GIFs on WhatsApp

Android users can create and send GIFs following these steps:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open the chat with the person you want to send the GIF to.

3. Tap the attachment option (clip icon) and then Gallery.

4. Select a video under six seconds and tap GIF to convert it into a GIF.

5. Hit Send.

To send GIFs on iOS:

1. Open WhatsApp.

2. Open the chat with the person you want to send the GIF to.

3. Tap the plus icon and select Photos or Photo & Video Library.

4. Choose the type of media you want to send.

5. For live photos, tap and hold any live photo, then tap Select as GIF.

6. For videos, select a video under six seconds, tap GIF, and then hit Send.

Add a touch of fun to your WhatsApp conversations using stickers and GIFs. It’s a simple way to bring your messages to life and make your conversations more memorable. So go ahead, download some stickers, and start sharing the laughter with your loved ones.