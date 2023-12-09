Adani Group to Transform Cement Industry with Sustainable Practices

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, recently shared the organization’s commitment to revolutionize the cement industry through sustainable practices. In a social media update, Adani emphasized the pivotal role of Adani Group subsidiaries, Ambuja and ACC, in spearheading a sustainable revolution within the cement sector.

The Adani Group has made significant strides towards sustainable cement production incorporating blended types of cement that incorporate recycled waste fly ash and slag. Currently, over 90% of the group’s cement production involves such blended cements, which not only enhances the environmental footprint but also marks a substantial step towards sustainability.

Furthermore, Adani Group is committed to powering 60% of their cement production with renewable energy sources 2028. This ambitious goal sets the organization as a frontrunner in the global arena of sustainable cement production.

This commitment to sustainability aligns with the group’s broader efforts to drive positive environmental change. Adani Total Gas Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Group, aims to install 75,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations 2030. In addition, all 50 sites under the Adani Group are now powered rooftop solar panels.

The group has also taken proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions. Their operations vehicle fleet, which covers 37 million kilometers annually, has completely transitioned from diesel to compressed natural gas (CNG). This shift not only reduces emissions but also demonstrates the group’s commitment to prioritize cleaner energy alternatives.

Moreover, through their ATGL Greenmosphere initiative, the Adani Group has planted 220,000 trees, effectively cutting down 3,000 tons of CO2 annually.

By combining sustainable practices across various sectors, the Adani Group is showcasing its dedication to building a greener future for India. Their commitment to renewable energy, waste recycling, and emission reduction sets a powerful example for other industry leaders to follow and reinforces the importance of corporate responsibility in driving positive environmental change.