New York City Faces Challenges in Housing Asylum Seekers

City officials in New York are encountering obstacles in their efforts to house asylum seekers due to a decision made Comptroller Brad Lander to restrict Mayor Eric Adams’ ability to sign emergency contracts. Lander recently announced that his office would need to pre-approve emergency procurement requests in many cases, which is a departure from the previous blanket approval process. This change has been criticized Mayor Adams, who had previously faulted Lander for not demanding more support from the federal government but now feels that Lander is tying their hands.

Despite the criticism, Lisa Zornberg, the mayor’s chief counsel, stated that Lander’s decision would not eliminate emergency procurement altogether in New York City but acknowledged that any slowdown in the process would not be beneficial. Lander’s office recently conducted a review of emergency contracts worth $1.38 billion that were intended to assist with the arrival of asylum seekers. The review found delays in submitting contracts for review and reporting subcontractors used.

The issue of contracting for asylum seekers has been a contentious one, with billions of dollars being spent on emergency measures outside the traditional contracting process. One controversial case involved a $432 million contract with the company DocGo that was later investigated for alleged mistreatment and misleading of migrants. Quasi-governmental agencies like the Economic Development Corporation and the city’s public hospital system are not subject to the comptroller’s oversight, which has raised concerns about accountability.

As the number of asylum seekers continues to rise and cold weather approaches, the approval process for spending on housing and support services becomes increasingly critical. The city has seen a recent influx of migrants, including buses arriving from Texas without coordination with local officials. These challenges highlight the need for stronger federal support and coordination to address the growing issue of asylum seekers in New York City. Mayor Adams is planning to return to Washington, D.C. to advocate for additional funding and assistance from federal officials.