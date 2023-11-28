Squid Game: A Phenomenon on Netflix

The release of Netflix’s reality competition series, Squid Game, based on the hit Korean series, has sparked a renewed interest among audiences. The show debuted at No. 1 on the streamer’s English-language TV list, garnering an impressive 20.1 million views in its first week. With only five episodes available at the time, this is a remarkable achievement.

The spinoff, titled Squid Game: The Challenge, not only claimed the top spot on the English-language list but also propelled the original Squid Game back onto the Non-English TV list, where it secured the 6th position with 1.6 million views. It has now become Netflix’s most popular series of all time.

Part 1 of The Crown Season 6 secured the second position on the English-language list, attracting 8.8 million views during its debut week. The remaining episodes of The Crown will be released on December 14, adding to the anticipation for fans of the show.

Among the new entrants on the list, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off landed in 7th place with 2 million views and the stand-up special Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool claimed the 10th spot with 1.6 million views. Meanwhile, All The Light We Cannot See maintained its presence on the list, coming in at No. 4 with 3.3 million views.

On the film side, Adam Sandler once again made a mark on Netflix with his latest animated film, Leo. Garnering an astonishing 34.6 million views, Leo became the most-watched title of the week and the biggest debut ever for a Netflix animated film. Additionally, David Fincher’s The Killer held strong for the third week at No. 3 with 8.8 million views.

As the holiday season approaches, Best.Christmas.Ever! captured the second spot on the film list with 13.3 million views, while The Christmas Chronicles ranked seventh with 3.4 million views. Falling for Christmas rounded out the list at No. 10 with 2.7 million views, showcasing the audience’s festive spirit.

