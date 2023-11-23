Finding the Charm in Netflix’s Animated Gem “Leo”

Netflix’s computer-animated musical comedy “Leo,” directed Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, may not have Disney’s extravagant production values, but it still manages to captivate audiences with its memorable characters and colorful storytelling. The film follows the journey of Leo, a Yoda-like tuatara lizard voiced Adam Sandler, who discovers his purpose in life helping children overcome challenges. Alongside Leo is Squirtle, a dyspeptic turtle masterfully voiced Bill Burr, known for his comedic prowess.

Initially bitter and lacking patience with the children in his class, Leo undergoes an “old-life crisis” when he realizes he is nearing the end of his considerable lifespan. This realization softens his heart, allowing him to embrace his role as an advisor and mentor to the children, despite their quirks and idiosyncrasies. Together, Leo and Squirtle, who have spent decades cooped up in a glass box, sharing jokes and wisdom, embark on a remarkable journey when a substitute teacher, Ms. Malkin, pairs them with individual children for a weekend.

The heartwarming storyline of “Leo” beautifully captures the essence of childhood, offering valuable advice along the way. The screenplay, co-written Smigel, Sandler, and Paul Sado, contains nuggets of wisdom reminiscent of the guidance Sandler likely imparted to his own children. In a delightful display of nepotism, Sandler’s daughters, Sunny and Sadie Sandler, lend their voices to two of the children in the film.

As Leo and Squirtle’s bond with the children grows, so does the animosity from Ms. Malkin, who grows envious of their relationship. The film skillfully intertwines comedy, coming-of-age themes, and music, providing a unique and entertaining experience for viewers. With references to literary classics like “The Canterbury Tales” and an unexpected nod to “The Shape of Water,” “Leo” defies expectations and offers a fresh perspective on animated storytelling.

Filled with humorous moments and lovable characters, “Leo” is a delightful gem that deserves recognition. The talented voice cast, including Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, and Stephanie Hsu, further enhances the film’s charm. As we navigate the challenges of childhood and the importance of friendship, “Leo” reminds us to embrace the joy and wonder of youth.

FAQ:

Q: Who directed the film “Leo”?

A: “Leo” was directed Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim.

Q: Who voiced the characters Leo and Squirtle?

A: Adam Sandler voiced Leo, and Bill Burr voiced Squirtle.

Q: Is “Leo” a Netflix original?

A: Yes, “Leo” is available for streaming on Netflix.

Q: Does “Leo” contain any adult content?

A: “Leo” is rated PG and contains rude humor and some suggestive language.

Q: Are there any famous actors in the voice cast of “Leo”?

A: Yes, the film features the voices of Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Stephanie Hsu, and more.