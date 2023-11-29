Netflix’s Animated Film “Leo” Shatters Records, Showcasing Adam Sandler’s Versatility

Netflix has struck gold once again with its latest animated movie, “Leo,” which not only captivated audiences but also set a new record for the streaming giant. Garnering an impressive 34.6 million views, “Leo” became both the most-viewed title of the week and the streamer’s most successful animated debut.

In this heartwarming film, audiences are treated to the vocal talents of Adam Sandler, who brings the titular character, Leo the school pet lizard, to life. Joined the talented Bill Burr, who voices the lovable turtle Squirtle, Sandler’s performance shines as he takes viewers on an unforgettable adventure.

The story revolves around Leo and Squirtle, who have been classmates for decades. Fearing his time as a school pet is coming to an end, Leo embarks on a thrilling final escapade. Along the way, viewers are introduced to a star-studded cast of voice actors, including the incomparable Jason Alexander, Oscar-nominee Stephanie Hsu, and popular SNL veterans Cecily Strong, Heidi Gardner, and Rob Schneider. Additionally, Sandler’s real-life family adds an extra touch of authenticity, with his wife Jackie and their daughters Sunny and Sadie lending their voices to the film.

Through its heartfelt story and dynamic voice acting, “Leo” proves to be a true testament to Adam Sandler’s versatility as an actor. Known for his comedic roles, Sandler effortlessly embraces the emotional depth required for a character like Leo. His ability to connect with audiences, regardless of the genre, is a testament to his talent and star power.

