Adam Sandler Expands His Horizons in Netflix’s Outer Space Adventure

In a surprising turn of events, beloved actor Adam Sandler is stepping out of his comfort zone once again. Known for his comedic roles in movies such as “Happy Gilmore” and “The Waterboy,” as well as his more serious performances in films like “Punch-Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems,” Sandler is now taking on the challenge of a science fiction flick.

Netflix has just released a sneak peek of their upcoming sci-fi film, “Spaceman,” set to premiere on March 1, 2024. Directed Johan Renck, the movie tells the story of Jakub, an astronaut played Sandler, who embarks on a six-month research mission to the edge of the solar system. As Jakub contemplates the state of his marriage upon his return to Earth, he forms an unlikely bond with a mysterious creature that has been hiding on his spaceship.

Joining Sandler in the star-studded cast are Carey Mulligan and Paul Dano. Mulligan portrays Jakub’s wife, Lenka, while Dano voices the enigmatic creature named Hanuš. Other notable actors in “Spaceman” include Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini.

“Spaceman” is based on the 2017 novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” Czech author Jaroslav Kalfař. The screenplay, written Colby Day, offers a fresh take on the captivating story. With a production budget of $40 million, the film promises stunning visuals and an engaging narrative.

Fans of Sandler can expect to see him in a whole new light as he explores the depths of outer space. While the actor has certainly made a name for himself in the comedy genre, “Spaceman” showcases his versatility as he ventures into uncharted territory.

“Spaceman” is set to captivate audiences and take them on an intergalactic journey when it lands on Netflix on March 1, 2024. Don’t miss the chance to witness Sandler’s out-of-this-world performance – mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure through the stars.