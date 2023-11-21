Adam Sandler’s Upcoming Film Collaboration with the Safdie Bros and Megan Thee Stallion

Adam Sandler recently unveiled more details about his upcoming collaboration with the Safdie Bros and rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The yet-untitled film, co-written the Safdie Bros, will see Josh Safdie take charge as the solo director. The story is set in the intriguing world of sports memorabilia.

In an interview with Collider, Sandler mentioned that the production schedule is currently uncertain due to the impact of the baseball season. The filming was initially planned to coincide with live baseball events, but the recent SAG-AFTRA strike prevented that from happening. As the strike has been resolved after 118 days of picketing, the team is now in the process of reevaluating the timeline for production.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sandler expressed his admiration for the Safdie Bros’ script, describing it as “insane.” He revealed that the script went through numerous iterations and continuous revisions over the course of a couple of years. Sandler also mentioned that the film itself is “pretty amazing” and showcases the dedication and creativity of the Safdie Bros.

This project marks Josh Safdie’s debut as a solo director, separating from his brother Benny Safdie. Benny Safdie, who serves as a producer and co-writer for the film, explained in an interview with GQ that the split was a natural progression in their creative journey. Both directors wanted to explore different storytelling avenues and felt it was the right time to venture into individual projects. However, this creative division does not affect their ongoing collaboration through their production company, Elara.

The collaboration between Adam Sandler, the Safdie Bros, and Megan Thee Stallion promises to deliver a unique and captivating cinematic experience. Fans can look forward to witnessing the combined creative prowess of these talented individuals as they delve into the intriguing world of sports memorabilia.

