New Netflix Animated Film “Leo” Explores Life’s Unexpected Adventures Through the Eyes of a Wise Lizard

In the newest animated musical comedy released on November 21, 2023, titled “Leo,” Adam Sandler takes on a unique role as the voice of Leo, a 74-year-old lizard who has been a beloved classroom pet at Fort Myers Elementary all his life. Filled with a sense of wanderlust and a desire to experience life beyond his terrarium, Leo embarks on an unexpected journey that leads him to become an emotional support animal for the students instead.

“Leo is a jaded old lizard with a heart of gold who’s been stuck in the same Florida classroom for longer than he can remember, alongside his terrarium-mate Squirtle the turtle. He’s watched generations of students come and go, but feels like he’s missed out on life. When Leo learns he only has one year left to live, he plans an escape to experience life on the outside once and for all. Instead, he gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – and an impossibly mean substitute teacher,” describes Netflix.

While the film may be fictional, it offers a heartwarming exploration of the unexpected adventures life brings and the transformative power of connecting with others. As Leo forms bonds with the students, he discovers the importance of friendship, empathy, and finding fulfillment in the most unexpected places.

FAQ:

Q: Is “Leo” based on a real lizard?

A: No, the character of Leo is fictional, but he is inspired the tuatara, a unique reptile that shares similar characteristics with lizards.

Q: Who else is in the cast of “Leo”?

A: The film features an all-star cast, including Bill Burr as Squirtle, Cecily Strong as Ms. Malkin, Jason Alexander as Jayda’s Dad, and Rob Schneider as the Principal, among many other talented actors.

Q: Does Adam Sandler have any personal ties to Fort Myers?

A: While the film centers around Fort Myers Elementary, Adam Sandler’s ties to the city are primarily through his wife, Jackie Sandler, who was born in Coral Springs, Florida.

Q: Will “Leo” be available on Netflix globally?

A: Yes, “Leo” is a Netflix original production and will be available for streaming worldwide on the platform.

As audiences immerse themselves in Leo’s incredible journey, they will be reminded of the importance of embracing life’s unexpected twists and turns, and finding joy in the simplest of moments. With its heartwarming story and stellar cast, “Leo” promises to be an animated film that both children and adults can enjoy together.