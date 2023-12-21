Adam Sandler Takes on Sci-Fi: Netflix Unveils Teaser for Spaceman

Netflix has given viewers a glimpse of its upcoming sci-fi movie, Spaceman, in a recently released teaser. Surprisingly, the film stars Adam Sandler as an astronaut embarking on a research mission in space. Directed Johan Renck and based on the Czech novel Spaceman of Bohemia Jaroslav Kalfař, the movie promises to be an intriguing mix of weirdness and darkness.

In Spaceman, Sandler’s character, Jakub, finds himself six months into a solitary research expedition on the fringes of the solar system. As he reflects on his decision to leave his marriage behind, he discovers a mysterious creature hidden within his spacecraft. Voiced Paul Dano, the creature, named Hanuš, offers Jakub assistance in reconciling with his wife, Lenka, played Carey Mulligan.

The teaser reveals little about the plot, but the premise holds immense promise. It is refreshing to see Sandler take on a serious role, as director Johan Renck expressed his desire to showcase a different side of the actor. Renck stated in a post on Netflix’s blog, “I really wanted to have a performance from him that had nothing to do with the Adam Sandler we all know.”

In addition to Sandler, Spaceman boasts a talented cast including Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, and Isabella Rossellini. Fans of sci-fi and those curious to see Sandler in an unconventional role can mark their calendars, as the film will start streaming on Netflix on March 1st, 2024.

While the teaser tantalizes viewers without revealing too much, it leaves us eager to delve into the depths of Spaceman’s mysterious and intriguing storyline.