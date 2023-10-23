TikTok Becoming Home to Scripted Series with “Noble Energy” Release

The movie industry is recognizing the value of the popular social media platform TikTok and its potential as a gateway to Hollywood. As a result, Adam McKay, a traditional Hollywood producer, will be the first to invest real money into a scripted series on TikTok through his non-profit production company, Yellow Dot Studios. The series, called “Noble Energy,” is a satirical office comedy about a family-owned oil company that battles against innovation and activists while causing harm to the environment to protect their own interests.

Co-written Ari Cagan, John Connor Hammond, and Jack Reichert, with Cagan also directing and producing, the series is set to have 15 episodes. The first episode will be released on November 14. It is worth noting that “Noble Energy” is one of the first narrative series designed to be shot vertically, specifically for TikTok.

The story of “Noble Energy” begins with a massive oil spill at one of the company’s offshore rigs. This spill, on track to be one of the largest ever recorded, puts the family’s entire operation at risk, including the oil company itself and their luxurious lifestyle. The executives engage in damage control and develop a greenwashing scheme to rebrand their oil as “Organic.” However, their actions attract the attention of Congress, leading them to face even bigger problems when a whistleblower exposes their negligence.

Cagan states that the series is rooted in truth and aims to shed light on the industry’s harmful impact on the planet. The release of “Noble Energy” aligns with McKay’s mission to raise awareness about climate change and other important issues through comedy.

McKay and Cagan collaborated on the series as Cagan had previously worked on successful unscripted shows for TikTok. Seeking to reach a wider audience, McKay challenged Cagan to create something that would make people care about climate change. The result is “Noble Energy,” set to premiere on TikTok on November 14.

