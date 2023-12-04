Adam McKay Shifts Focus to Climate Change Project, Shelving Netflix Film Starring Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams

Renowned director Adam McKay has made the decision to put his Netflix political satire, “Average Height, Average Build,” on hold in order to prioritize a new project centered around climate change. The change in direction comes as the climate emergency continues to escalate, prompting McKay to use his platform to address this pressing global issue.

The original film, “Average Height, Average Build,” was a unique blend of genres, combining elements of a serial killer-thriller with comedic undertones. The plot revolved around a killer who manipulated political lobbyists to change laws in his favor, making it easier for him to carry out his deadly deeds. Award-winning actors Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams had been attached to star in the film as the lobbyists, with Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler also set to join the cast.

Despite McKay’s successful collaboration with Netflix on the critically acclaimed “Don’t Look Up,” which received a best picture nomination, “Average Height, Average Build” faced challenges in finding a home. Multiple studios reportedly passed on the project due to budget constraints or concerns over the film’s dark subject matter. Even Apple, with whom McKay has a first-look deal, did not greenlight the film.

Prior to the actors’ strike, McKay had planned to begin filming in Boston during late summer. He had assembled a talented crew, including cinematographer Todd Banhazl, known for his work on McKay’s HBO series “Winning Time.”

By shifting his focus to a climate change project, McKay aims to contribute to the urgent conversation surrounding environmental issues. While specific details about the new project have not been revealed, it can be expected to shed light on the dire implications of climate change and the need for collective action.

