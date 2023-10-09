This Is Going to Hurt Author Adam Kay Reflects on Parenthood

Adam Kay, the author of the best-selling book This Is Going to Hurt, has opened up about his experiences as a first-time parent. Kay and his husband are raising two babies via surrogacy, and despite their prior knowledge of sleep deprivation from their medical careers, they have found parenthood to be a whole new challenge.

In an interview, Kay shared his thoughts on the romanticized portrayal of parenthood on social media, saying that there are many aspects he would change if given the chance. While he acknowledges that being a parent disrupts your life more than anything else, he also emphasizes that the net benefit is enormous.

Kay, known for his comedic style, uses humor to shed light on the realities of parenting. He believes that discussions around parenthood should include both the funny and poignant moments, which he has done successfully in his previous works.

In addition to his book This Is Going to Hurt, Kay has also developed a live show called Undoctored, based on his experiences as a medic. The show combines songs, stories, and serious discussions about mental health in the NHS. Kay stresses the importance of healthcare professionals being treated as human beings and advocates for better support for their mental well-being.

Throughout his journey as an author and performer, Kay has continued to thrive in various mediums. His success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival played a significant role in his career, leading to the publication of his first book.

Although Kay has received a largely positive response to his candid portrayal of his medical experiences, he has encountered criticism from some traditional doctors who believe he should have kept the negative aspects of his job to himself. However, Kay stands his decision to share his story, believing it was the right thing to do.

In addition to his medical memoirs, Kay has also expanded into writing children’s books. His first two books, Kay’s Anatomy and Kay’s Marvellous Medicine, have gained international popularity.

