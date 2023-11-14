Adam Driver’s Response to Audience Criticism Sparks Online Debate

Adam Driver, the acclaimed Hollywood actor known for his roles in “Star Wars” and “Marriage Story,” has been making headlines recently for his viral reaction to an audience member’s criticism of his latest film, “Ferrari.”

The incident took place during a Q&A session at the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland, following a screening of the Michael Mann-directed movie. An audience member questioned the authenticity and quality of the film’s crash scenes, describing them as “harsh” and “cheesy.”

Driver, caught off guard while taking a sip from his water bottle, responded with a curt, “F**k you! I don’t know. Next question.” His response was met with a mix of gasps and stifled laughter from the audience.

The incident quickly spread across social media platforms, igniting a heated debate among fans and critics alike. While some condemned the audience member’s question as rude and disrespectful, others praised Driver for his unfiltered response.

Notable figures in the film industry also joined the conversation. Filmmaker Rian Johnson, who directed Driver in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” shared the video on Twitter with a simple caption of “My man.” Phil Hawkins, director of “Prancer: A Christmas Tale,” expressed his frustration with provocative questions during Q&A sessions.

The festival’s director and founder, Marek Zydowicz, also issued a statement in response to the incident. He acknowledged the presence of both meaningful and superficial questions during film festivals but categorized the audience member’s remark as lacking in substance and contrary to the festival’s ethos.

“Ferrari,” directed Michael Mann, centers around the life of Enzo Ferrari, the visionary founder of the iconic automotive company. Driver portrays the titular character alongside a star-studded cast comprising Penelope Cruz, Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Gabriel Leone, Jack O’Connell, and Patrick Dempsey.

