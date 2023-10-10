Love Island’s Adam Collard Goes Instagram Official with New Romance

Love Island star Adam Collard has made his new romance with ITV Sport Presenter Laura Woods Instagram official. The 27-year-old personal trainer confirmed his relationship posting a black-and-white photo on Instagram Stories, showing them cuddling on a bed with a dog. This comes after Adam’s split from Lottie Moss, whom he met on the latest series of Celebs Go Dating.

Adam and Laura recently spent time together at the Carbis Bay Estate, a luxury coastal retreat. Their relationship has surprised many, including Lottie, who previously expressed that Adam was not her type at all. However, she admitted being charmed his personality, charm, tattoos, and height (6’5″).

Lottie opened up about the connection she felt with Adam on Chloe Burrows’ podcast, Chloe Vs The World. She described how she had never felt that way with any other guy before, confessing that she believed it was rare for mutual feelings to occur. Lottie also mentioned that Adam can be quite soppy and affectionate when they are alone, enjoying cuddles and being stroked like a puppy.

The Love Island star was taken storm when she realized her special connection was with Adam from Love Island. Despite not initially being her type, their relationship has blossomed into something meaningful and unexpected.

