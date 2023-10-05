Is Love Island’s Adam Collard Dating ITV Sports Anchor Laura Woods?

Rumors are swirling that Love Island alum Adam Collard is dating ITV sports anchor Laura Woods. Fans have spotted cryptic photos on both of their social media accounts, fueling speculation about their romantic relationship.

Adam Collard rose to fame five years ago on the popular reality show Love Island. During his time on the show, he was at the center of drama over his treatment of love interest Rosie Williams. After the show, he entered into a relationship with another Love Island star, Zara McDermott. However, the couple later split.

In 2022, Adam made Love Island history returning to the show in a different series. He surprised last year’s Islanders making a play for Paige Thorne, who was coupled up with Jacques O’Neill at the time. Adam and Paige narrowly missed out on the final and continued their romance off-screen. However, they eventually split amid cheating rumors.

Recently, Adam appeared on the TV show Celebs Go Dating, where he became involved with fellow famous singleton Lottie, who is the half-sister of supermodel Kate Moss. However, social media activity suggests that Adam has moved on from Lottie to pursue a relationship with Laura Woods.

An Instagram video posted Laura, featuring a trip to St Ives, caught the attention of fans. In the video, a man who bears a striking resemblance to Adam can be seen. Fans quickly reacted to the video, expressing their support for the potential couple. Adam himself has not posted anything about Laura on his social media accounts, but he did confirm his presence in St Ives posting a photo of himself at the beach. He was also spotted at St James’ Park, witnessing Newcastle’s impressive 4-1 win.

While neither Adam nor Laura have officially confirmed their relationship, the evidence from social media has left fans convinced that there may be something romantic brewing between the Love Island star and the sports presenter.

Definitions:

– Love Island: A popular British reality dating show where single contestants enter a villa in pursuit of love.

– ITV: A British television network that airs various programs, including sports coverage.

– Cryptic: Mysterious or difficult to understand.

– Social media: Online platforms that allow users to create and share content.

Sources:

– (source article)