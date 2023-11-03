Netflix Introduces New Rewards Program for Binge-Watchers

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, has announced an exciting new rewards program for its subscribers. Starting in Q1 2024, Netflix will be rewarding binge-watchers who subscribe to its ad-supported tier offering them an ad-free episode after they have watched three consecutive episodes. This move aims to enhance the viewing experience for users and provide an incentive for them to continue binge-watching their favorite shows.

In addition to this rewards program, Netflix has also revealed that it will be introducing QR codes to ads in the U.S. early next year. This innovative feature will allow viewers to easily access additional information or content related to the advertised products or services scanning the QR code. By integrating QR codes into its ads, Netflix is embracing the power of technology to create a more interactive and engaging advertising experience for its audience.

With these updates, Netflix continues to demonstrate its commitment to improving its services and keeping up with the latest trends in the industry. By offering ad-free episodes and introducing QR codes, the streaming giant is catering to the evolving preferences of its subscribers and further differentiating itself from competitors.

