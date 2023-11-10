New Ad-Free Option Coming to Facebook and Instagram in Europe

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is introducing a paid “No Ads” version of its platforms in Europe. This move comes as Meta responds to new privacy regulations in the European Union, offering users the choice between targeted ads or a paid ad-free experience. Starting next spring, users in the EU will have to pay an additional fee to cover both their Facebook and Instagram profiles.

Previously, the subscription fee of €9.99 per month (or €12.99 if purchased through app stores) provided ad-free access to all linked accounts. However, after March 1st, subscribers will need to pay an extra fee for each additional linked profile in their Meta Account center. The cost will be €6 per month if purchased directly or €8 if purchased through an app store. It’s important to note that the ad-free service is only available to users over the age of 18.

Meta is presenting this new choice to users due to changing laws in the region. Adult users in countries where this feature is available will have the option to either subscribe to the ad-free version or continue using the platforms for free but with personalized ads and their information used for advertising purposes.

This development underscores the ongoing debate surrounding targeted advertising and privacy. While some users may find value in paying for an ad-free experience, others may choose to continue using the platforms for free in exchange for personalized ads. Meta’s decision to offer a paid option reflects the company’s effort to navigate privacy regulations while still providing choices to its users.

FAQ:

Q: How much will it cost to have an ad-free experience on Facebook and Instagram in Europe?

A: The subscription fee for the ad-free version is currently €9.99 per month (if purchased on the web) or €12.99 per month (if purchased through app stores). However, after March 1st, users will need to pay an additional fee for each linked profile.

Q: Will the ad-free service be available for all users?

A: The ad-free service is only offered to users over the age of 18 in countries where the feature is available.

Q: Why is Meta introducing this new option?

A: Meta is introducing the paid ad-free version in response to changing privacy regulations in the European Union. It aims to give users the choice between targeted ads and an ad-free experience.