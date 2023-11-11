Facebook and Instagram Introduce Ad-Free Subscriptions in Europe

Facebook and Instagram, both owned Meta, are launching a new paid version in Europe that allows users to go ad-free. This move comes as Meta responds to new EU privacy regulations that require explicit user consent for targeted advertising. Starting next spring, users will have the option to pay around $20 per month to disengage from ads on both platforms.

The new subscription prompt clarifies that users who want to enjoy an ad-free experience on both Facebook and Instagram will need to pay an additional fee to cover both profiles. This prompt has already begun appearing to users, signaling the imminent rollout of the paid “No Ads” version.

The subscription fee for ad-free access is €9.99 per month when purchased on the web, while it costs €12.99 per month if purchased through Google or Apple’s app stores. This subscription covers all linked accounts at present. However, starting from March 1st, subscribers will have to pay an extra fee for any additional linked profiles in their Meta Account center. The additional fee is €6 per month if purchased directly or €8 if purchased via an app store. It’s worth noting that the ad-free service is only available to users aged 18 and above.

Meta’s introduction of this ad-free subscription option is in response to changing laws in the region. Adult users in the countries where this feature is available will be asked to choose between subscribing to the ad-free version or using the platform’s free services, which come with personalized ads and the use of user information for advertising purposes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How much does the ad-free subscription cost on Facebook and Instagram?

The ad-free subscription on Facebook and Instagram costs €9.99 per month when purchased on the web and €12.99 per month when purchased through Google or Apple’s app stores.

2. Will the subscription fee cover multiple linked profiles?

Currently, the subscription fee covers all linked accounts. However, starting from March 1st, an extra fee of €6 per month (if purchased directly) or €8 per month (if purchased via an app store) will be required for each additional linked profile.

3. Is the ad-free service available to users of all ages?

No, the ad-free service is only offered to users aged 18 and above.

4. Why is Meta introducing this ad-free option?

Meta is introducing this ad-free option in response to changing laws in the European region. These laws require explicit user consent for targeted advertising.