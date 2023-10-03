Meta May Charge EU Users for Instagram and Facebook Access

Meta, formerly known as Facebook, plans to charge EU users a monthly subscription fee for access to Instagram and Facebook on their phones unless they consent to the use of their personal information for targeted ads. The company may charge $14 for Instagram and $17 for Facebook and Instagram together for use on desktop. This move comes as regulators in the EU seek to limit the way big tech companies profit from user data. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Meta’s plans.

Various social media platforms have recently started introducing charges for additional features as their ad businesses face pressure from privacy regulations and advertisers become more selective with their budgets. TikTok, for instance, is testing an ad-free subscription service in one market. Other platforms like Snapchat and Twitter (now called X) also offer optional subscriptions for exclusive features.

Meta’s changes are expected to roll out in the coming weeks. The company has until the end of November to comply with a Luxembourg court ruling that found Facebook cannot use personal data to target consumers with ads without their consent. The court suggested companies should explore a subscription model. Meta is engaging with European regulators to ensure compliance.

Under the proposed plans, Meta would offer an ad-free version of Instagram and Facebook for a fee, or a free version for users who consent to targeted ads. Privacy activists have criticized the idea, arguing that fundamental rights should not be for sale. The EU has been implementing rules to restrict the way Big Tech handles data, including the Digital Markets Act and the Data Governance Act.

Meta reported $32 billion in second-quarter revenues, with $31.5 billion coming from advertising. Europe is the company’s second-largest market after the US and Canada. In May, Facebook was fined €1.2 billion for privacy law violations, while TikTok was fined €345 million for mishandling personal data.

