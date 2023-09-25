WhatsApp Introduces Exciting New Features in September

In the month of September, WhatsApp has unveiled several exciting updates, some of which are considered the most significant in its history. These updates include the long-awaited official WhatsApp app for iPad, compatibility with third-party messaging apps, the introduction of Passkeys for secure login, and the expansion of WhatsApp channels to more countries.

WhatsApp for iPad

After years of user requests, WhatsApp is finally launching an official app for iPad. The app is currently in beta testing and will be available on the App Store in the near future. This development allows users to sign in to multiple devices, revolutionizing the way WhatsApp functions.

Compatibility with Third-Party Apps

In order to comply with new European laws, WhatsApp is compelled to allow integration with third-party messaging apps like Telegram. This means that users will be able to receive messages from contacts using different apps, such as iMessage or Telegram, directly on their WhatsApp. Although this feature is already being tested in WhatsApp betas, it may take some time before it is fully implemented.

Support for Passkeys

One of the most noteworthy updates to WhatsApp is the introduction of Passkeys for secure login. Passkeys utilize biometric authentication methods such as facial recognition or fingerprint scanning, replacing traditional passwords. This feature enhances the security and convenience of accessing the app.

Expansion of WhatsApp Channels

In mid-September, WhatsApp announced that its channels feature is now available in over 150 countries. Channels provide a simple and private way for individuals and organizations to share important updates directly on WhatsApp. Additionally, WhatsApp has made several improvements to channels, including an enhanced directory, the ability to react with emojis, the option for administrators to edit updates, and the inclusion of a forwarding link for more information.

These are the key updates that WhatsApp has introduced in September. Some features are already available, while others will be rolled out over the next few months. Nevertheless, these updates mark significant advancements in the popular messaging app.

