Act Party Candidate Faces Backlash for Controversial Social Media Post

Act leader David Seymour has condemned a social media post made Tim Newman, the party’s Dunedin candidate, calling it a “very stupid thing to do.” Newman had liked a comment on LinkedIn that suggested “extremist Maori” could be expelled to the Moa Strip for targeting New Zealand citizens. He went on to describe the comment as “hilarious.”

This is not the first time Act party candidates have faced scrutiny for their social media activity. Just recently, one candidate resigned after likening vaccine mandates to concentration camps, while two others made controversial posts and subsequently resigned for “personal reasons.”

Seymour stated that Newman has apologized for his post and has since deleted it. However, this incident adds to the concerns surrounding Act’s vetting process for its candidates. So far, five candidates have resigned from the party, citing personal reasons as their explanation.

Among the resignations are Taranaki King Country candidate Brent Miles, Auckland Central’s Scott Boness, Kaipara ki Mahurangi’s Anto Coates, and Waikato’s Darren Gilchrist. The party’s Rangitata candidate Elaine Naidu-Franz also resigned after her comments comparing vaccine mandates to concentration camps surfaced.

Coates, one of the resigned candidates, had previously dismissed Covid-19 as “mass hysteria” and even wrote a parody song suggesting that former prime minister Dame Jacinda Ardern considered throwing people into a gulag.

This latest controversy once again puts Act’s selection process into question as the party faces backlash for the social media activity of its candidates. It remains to be seen how this will impact the party’s image and support in the upcoming elections.

