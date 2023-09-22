Bollywood Stars’ Visit to New Parliament Building Sparks Controversy

Bollywood stars Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill, along with the team of their movie Thank You For Coming, recently visited the new Parliament building. They were accompanied BJP Central Minister Anurag Thakur, who acted as their guide.

The visit of these actors and other celebrities, including Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Divya Dutta, has stirred up controversy on social media. Critics argue that using the Parliament for film promotion undermines its significance as a symbol of democracy.

One Twitter user expressed disapproval, stating, “A Parliament is the strongest institution of a democratic nation; nonsense like these undermines its value. Anurag Thakur, do your PR elsewhere.”

Many have questioned the need for a government minister to personally guide the celebrities, suggesting that official staff could have facilitated the visit instead. Additionally, some have pointed out the irony of BJP leaders promoting Bollywood movies while simultaneously calling for their boycott, including the movie Thank You For Coming.

Controversies like these bring to light the intersection of Bollywood and politics in India. While Bollywood actors have often been associated with political parties and campaigns, their presence in the Parliament building has sparked a debate about the appropriate usage of such an important democratic institution.

It remains to be seen how the ruling party will respond to the criticism and whether this incident will lead to any changes in the way Bollywood and politics intertwine in India.

Sources: None.