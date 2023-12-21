Actors and Comedians Stand in Solidarity with Israel

Actors and comedians from both sides of the Atlantic are showing their support for Israel in the wake of the recent Hamas attacks. Debra Messing and Lee Kern are the latest Hollywood celebrities to visit Israel and witness the impact of the atrocities that occurred on October 7th. They toured a Hamas terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip and met with Israeli soldiers to express their gratitude.

Kern took to social media to share his experience, posting a photo of himself inside the tunnel, accompanied a powerful statement condemning the racist intent of Hamas. Messing, on the other hand, used her Instagram Story to document her meeting with Ofelia Roitman, a survivor who was released Hamas after being held hostage.

The actors also had the opportunity to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog. Messing expressed her determination to support Israel and bring attention to the ongoing situation. She highlighted the importance of working tirelessly to secure the release of the hostages and ensure that their stories are not forgotten.

The silence of women’s rights groups, feminist organizations, and human rights groups regarding the Hamas massacre and the sexual violence inflicted on Israeli women and girls is deeply troubling to Messing. She believes it is unconscionable to ignore these human rights abuses.

Joining Messing and Kern in their solidarity with Israel are record executive Scooter Braun, as well as actors Brett Gelman, Jerry Seinfeld, Michael Rapaport, and Gregg Sulkin. Many of them have been seen wearing the symbolic “Bring them home” dog tag, which raises awareness about the hostages still held Hamas.

The actors have also taken the opportunity to visit significant sites in Israel. Sulkin shared a photo of himself praying at the Western Wall in Jerusalem, reflecting on the enduring spirit and resilience of the Jewish people, while Seinfeld met with families of hostages and visited wounded victims at the Sheba Medical Center.

These celebrities are using their platforms to shed light on the gravity of the situation and advocate for peace in the region. Their presence in Israel serves as a reminder that the world stands with the Israeli people during these challenging times.