Amanda Seales Criticizes Israel’s Actions in Gaza Strip on Social Media

Actress, comedian, and podcast host Amanda Seales has recently taken to Instagram to express her criticism of Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. With a following of 2.2 million on the platform, Seales has been sharing daily messages, photos, and videos highlighting her concerns about Israel’s actions.

Seales, known for her roles in the HBO comedy series “Insecure” and her stand-up comedy special “I Be Knowin,” has been using her platform to amplify her views on the situation. In her Instagram Stories, she shared an image of a tweet suggesting that Israel is asserting white superiority over the Palestinians. Additionally, she posted a video of children at a pro-Palestinian rally chanting slogans calling for the liberation of Palestine.

The actress has also shown support for a boycott of Israel and criticized the United States for aiding the country in its conflict with Hamas. She reposted a video showing images from a pro-Palestinian rally, where protesters held signs denouncing Israel and accusing it of colonialism and genocide.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, Seales voiced her belief that the creation of the Israeli state was rooted in white supremacy. She accused Israel of racism not only towards Palestinians but also towards Black people. She warned her followers to be cautious of individuals whose support is rooted in a sense of dominance.

Seales also shared a video commentary criticizing US Representative Elise Stefanik for her line of questioning on antisemitism during a congressional hearing. The commentator labeled Stefanik as a “known antisemite” and criticized her for asking about the genocide of Jews.

While advocating for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, Seales shared a permanent post on her Instagram page describing Israel as a “white supremacist state.” She expressed disappointment with musician Ziggy Marley for supporting Israel and calling for Gaza to be free from Hamas.

It remains to be seen how Seales’ social media activity will impact her upcoming performances at New York City’s Minetta Lane Theatre for the “In Love and Struggle” event, which aims to bring together visionary Black women and nonbinary individuals for evenings filled with storytelling, music, comedy, and monologues.

The Algemeiner reached out to the Minetta Lane Theatre for comment on Seales’ social media activity but received no immediate response.